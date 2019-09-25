Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 30,274 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 840,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,274 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $100,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,821,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $838,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $630,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,919,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,793,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,334,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,649,000 after acquiring an additional 189,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,913,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $98,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,911. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,311.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $168.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

