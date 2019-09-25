Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading Down 7.1%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43, approximately 967,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,012,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

WTRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.68 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

The firm has a market cap of $118.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph Stough purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,094,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,050. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 821.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

