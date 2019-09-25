Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.00

Watchstone Group PLC (LON:WTG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.52), with a volume of 537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.

About Watchstone Group (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc provides technology solutions to the insurance, automotive, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ingenie and Healthcare Services. It owns and operates physical rehabilitation clinics; and offers InnoCare, a clinic management software platform, as well as provides call center and customer service operation services.

