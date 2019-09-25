Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $316.10

Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.10 and traded as high as $278.00. Water Intelligence shares last traded at $271.50, with a volume of 5,821 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 310.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 323.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 million and a P/E ratio of 28.68.

About Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc, formerly Qonnectis plc, provides leak detection and remediation services. The Company offers a range of solutions (including products) for residential, commercial and municipal customers. The Company’s segments include Royalties from franchisees, Corporate-operated Stores and Other activities, including product and equipment sales.

