WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,826,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,357 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,084,000 after buying an additional 777,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,666,000 after acquiring an additional 659,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,161,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 542,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.07. 4,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,219. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.05. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $84.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $341,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at $513,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 90,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $8,737,522.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 236,725 shares in the company, valued at $22,827,391.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,040 shares of company stock worth $22,979,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.