WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. WEIR GRP PLC/S’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

