Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Cut by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $266,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.9% during the second quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 43,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,885,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,802,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.74.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

