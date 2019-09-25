Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Nelnet worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 10.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,128,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,853,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 8.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,731,000 after purchasing an additional 127,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 184.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 70.11 and a quick ratio of 70.11. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

