Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAYN. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 87.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Haynes International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 35.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of HAYN stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,150. The firm has a market cap of $443.23 million, a P/E ratio of -506.14 and a beta of 1.67. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $126.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.21%. Haynes International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,257.14%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

