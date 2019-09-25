Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,369 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.54% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 549.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 225,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 37,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,701,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

