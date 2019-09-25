Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BME traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,801. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

In other Blackrock Health Sciences Trust news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 3,737 shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.92 per share, for a total transaction of $145,444.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

