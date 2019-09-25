Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 261,496 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 261,496 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $38.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $203,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 86,512 shares of company stock worth $2,333,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

CASH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. 4,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,055. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

