Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 86.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

NYSE:WMC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 10,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,731. The company has a market capitalization of $534.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 943.01 and a quick ratio of 943.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

