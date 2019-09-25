Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares $0.10 — Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 109.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 121.3%.

WSR traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. 14,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 17.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mastandrea bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,984,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

