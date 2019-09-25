Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.52 Million

Analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce sales of $102.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.30 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $71.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $403.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.50 million to $403.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $407.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Willdan Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. 94,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $432.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.06. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

