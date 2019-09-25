Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €210.00 ($244.19) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.13% from the company’s current price.

WDI has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €196.76 ($228.79).

Wirecard stock traded down €3.60 ($4.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €145.70 ($169.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €131.00 ($152.33) and a 1-year high of €159.80 ($185.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €138.29. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

