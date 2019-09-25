WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.33 (NYSEARCA:EMMF)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.73. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.

