WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Declares — Dividend of $0.14

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Shares of WFIG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 1,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

