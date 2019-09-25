WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) Declares — Dividend of $0.48

WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

DOO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $42.57.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

