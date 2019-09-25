WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:DWMF)

WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. 2,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012. WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.