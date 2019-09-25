WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) Plans — Dividend of $0.09

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ AGND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

