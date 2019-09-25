WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.21

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of DTD stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.04. 17,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,710. WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $79.49 and a 12-month high of $99.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.26.

