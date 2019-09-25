Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $577.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post sales of $577.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $572.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $592.20 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $558.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

WWW traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $28.23. 1,034,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,975. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $39.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 215,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 65,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,021,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

