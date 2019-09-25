Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 9,198 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $759,558.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,289.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $312,868.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.55.

PH traded up $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.03. 589,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.69. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

