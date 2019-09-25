Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $11.59 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,837 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 117.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $40,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 39.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 37.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 102.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,498,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $36,304,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

K traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.05. 99,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

