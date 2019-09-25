Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $12.91 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,378 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 89,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $33.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

