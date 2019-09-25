Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $20.53 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,422 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $20,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,548,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,273,030. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

