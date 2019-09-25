Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $24.66 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,483. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

