Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,174 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,069,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.1% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $510,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $394.58. 20,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.47. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $314.14 and a 1-year high of $414.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Northcoast Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.92.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

