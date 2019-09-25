X-trackers Barclays International Corporate Bond Hedged ETF (BATS:IFIX) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of X-trackers Barclays International Corporate Bond Hedged ETF (BATS:IFIX) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.22 and last traded at $53.22, approximately 33 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

