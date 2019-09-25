XEL (XEL) Hits One Day Volume of $3,511.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. XEL has a market capitalization of $830,826.00 and approximately $3,511.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XEL has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000450 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official website is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.