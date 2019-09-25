Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Xerox has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Xerox has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xerox to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE:XRX traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. Xerox has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Xerox news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,005,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.