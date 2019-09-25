Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.53 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,144,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,045,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.