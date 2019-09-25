Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 17,144,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,045,282. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.19 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,441,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,113,000 after acquiring an additional 827,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 459.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,756,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192,030 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,105,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 99,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

