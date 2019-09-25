Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 968.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YNDX. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of YNDX opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $41.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.11 earnings per share. Yandex’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

