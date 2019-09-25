York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.89

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.89 and last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 1579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YORW shares. BidaskClub raised York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of York Water in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get York Water alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $535.50 million, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that York Water Co will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in York Water by 2,848.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of York Water by 160.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 186.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of York Water by 11,582.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.