Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $175,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,958.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,953 shares of company stock worth $2,653,229 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.77. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

