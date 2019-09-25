Zacks: Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alamo Group’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $128.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alamo Group an industry rank of 107 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $222,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,328.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $106,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,851 shares of company stock valued at $616,691. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,441,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 127.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 87,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

ALG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.51. 1,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.58. Alamo Group has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $124.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

