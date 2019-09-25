Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will post $295.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.80 million and the highest is $301.20 million. Premier posted sales of $401.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.69 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price objective on Premier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $111,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $416,586. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 48.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 401.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. Premier has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

