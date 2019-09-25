Zacks: Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce $2.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.47.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $130.09 and a one year high of $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

