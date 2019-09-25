Zacks: Analysts Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Announce -$1.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report earnings per share of ($1.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.46). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($5.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.77) to ($4.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.21) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 932.52% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

ASND traded down $4.52 on Friday, reaching $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,044. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

