Zacks: Analysts Set $25.00 Price Target for Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Insteel Industries an industry rank of 213 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,312. The company has a market capitalization of $404.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.38 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

