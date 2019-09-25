Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $152.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Atlassian to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $128.20. 1,810,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -754.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 1.33. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $149.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

