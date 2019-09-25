Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

ISBC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.56. 587,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,323. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $220,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $393,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 1,911.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

