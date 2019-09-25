Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Post Earnings of $6.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $6.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.16 and the lowest is $5.41. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $5.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $23.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.75 to $24.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $25.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.27 to $29.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.88.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,493 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,314. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.57 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

