Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $645.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. 481,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,975. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $147,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

