Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.69 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

HTLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 76,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

In related news, CFO Bryan Mckeag acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

