Zacks: Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.38 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of OCFC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,627,000 after acquiring an additional 103,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 182.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 213,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 137,517 shares in the last quarter. Seacliff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

