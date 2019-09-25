Zacks: Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $528.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report sales of $528.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $554.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.90 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $536.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of WGO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. 636,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,623. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

