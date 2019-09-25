Zacks: Brokerages Set $11.00 Target Price for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OP Bancorp an industry rank of 223 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NYSE OPBK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

